FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team raided the HESCO office on Thursday and arrested a grade 18 officer on charges of corruption.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team raided the HESCO office on Thursday and arrested a grade 18 officer on charges of corruption.

On the directives of Additional Director Syed Wasi Haider, FIA team arrested Deputy Director HIESCO Dr.

Imran Sheikh who is posted as Deputy Director Construction at HESCO office Latifabad unit 04.

The arrested HESCO officer has been shifted to FIA office where further investigation was underway.