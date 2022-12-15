UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests HESCO Officer On Charges Of Corruption

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 08:45 PM

FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team raided the HESCO office on Thursday and arrested a grade 18 officer on charges of corruption.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team raided the HESCO office on Thursday and arrested a grade 18 officer on charges of corruption.

On the directives of Additional Director Syed Wasi Haider, FIA team arrested Deputy Director HIESCO Dr.

Imran Sheikh who is posted as Deputy Director Construction at HESCO office Latifabad unit 04.

The arrested HESCO officer has been shifted to FIA office where further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

Frost expected at isolated places in Potohar regio ..

Frost expected at isolated places in Potohar region

4 minutes ago
 ECC gives go ahead to sugar exports

ECC gives go ahead to sugar exports

4 minutes ago
 ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child sol ..

ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child soldier

4 minutes ago
 HEC, Microsoft launch largest Free Skills Initiati ..

HEC, Microsoft launch largest Free Skills Initiative for students across Pakista ..

9 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships 2022: Top seeded pla ..

Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships 2022: Top seeded players through to quarterfinals

9 minutes ago
 NA body stops PMC to issue MDCAT exam's merit list ..

NA body stops PMC to issue MDCAT exam's merit list

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.