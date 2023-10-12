FIA arrests human smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man here on Thursday over his alleged involvement in heinous crimes related to human smuggling.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the team arrested Muhammad Fiaz for receiving 4,000 Dirhams from a man on the pretext of providing him job in Dubai.

However, later on he did not send him to Dubai.

The accused was collecting money from citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad. Under the supervision of Deputy Director Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore, special raid teams were formed for arrest of the accused.