Open Menu

FIA Arrests Human Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FIA arrests human smuggler

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man here on Thursday over his alleged involvement in heinous crimes related to human smuggling.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the team arrested Muhammad Fiaz for receiving 4,000 Dirhams from a man on the pretext of providing him job in Dubai.

However, later on he did not send him to Dubai.

The accused was collecting money from citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad. Under the supervision of Deputy Director Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore, special raid teams were formed for arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Dubai Job Man Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

24 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

29 minutes ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

35 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

41 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

42 minutes ago
Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

2 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

3 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan