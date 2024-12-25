FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone, in an operation against human traffickers, successfully arrested a person involved in the Greek boat incident.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the team arrested Salim Akhter from Gujarat, who was involved in human trafficking. The accused was a member of an international gang, added the spokesperson.

During investigation, it transpired that one Rehman Ali had given Rs 28 lakh to the accused for sending hing to Greece. The suspect first sent him to Libya and later tried to send him to Greece by boat. Rehman Ali died in the boat accident, said the spokesperson.

The FIA team was conducting raids to arrest other accused. FIA Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said all resources were being used to arrest the remaining culprits.