Open Menu

FIA Arrests Human Smuggler Involved In Greek Boat Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM

FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone, in an operation against human traffickers, successfully arrested a person involved in the Greek boat incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone, in an operation against human traffickers, successfully arrested a person involved in the Greek boat incident.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the team arrested Salim Akhter from Gujarat, who was involved in human trafficking. The accused was a member of an international gang, added the spokesperson.

During investigation, it transpired that one Rehman Ali had given Rs 28 lakh to the accused for sending hing to Greece. The suspect first sent him to Libya and later tried to send him to Greece by boat. Rehman Ali died in the boat accident, said the spokesperson.

The FIA team was conducting raids to arrest other accused. FIA Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said all resources were being used to arrest the remaining culprits.

Related Topics

Accident Died Gujranwala Libya Greece Federal Investigation Agency All From

Recent Stories

Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow

Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold ..

Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold, innovative approaches to rei ..

7 minutes ago
 CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Dep ..

CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Mini ..

37 seconds ago
 PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan

38 seconds ago
 FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat ..

FIA arrests human smuggler involved in Greek boat incident

40 seconds ago
 PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary O ..

PIPS holds professional course for Parliamentary Officers

42 seconds ago
UAE ideal destination for organising world's most ..

UAE ideal destination for organising world's most prestigious golf tournaments: ..

22 minutes ago
 The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanc ..

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..

51 minutes ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition o ..

DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..

52 minutes ago
 'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advanci ..

'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels

32 minutes ago
 Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

32 minutes ago
 Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework sp ..

Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan