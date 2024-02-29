FIA arrests human trafficker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a suspect involved in heinous crimes related to human smuggling from Sheikhupura.

According to a spokesman of the agency, under the directive of Director FIA Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Virk, a special team raided and arrested Hassan Ali, during its ongoing crackdown against human smugglers.

Hassan had extorted millions of rupees from citizens to facilitate their illegal migration abroad, raids were underway to apprehend other accomplices of the suspect, spokesperson added.