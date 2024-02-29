Open Menu

FIA Arrests Human Trafficker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FIA arrests human trafficker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a suspect involved in heinous crimes related to human smuggling from Sheikhupura.

According to a spokesman of the agency, under the directive of Director FIA Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Virk, a special team raided and arrested Hassan Ali, during its ongoing crackdown against human smugglers.

Hassan had extorted millions of rupees from citizens to facilitate their illegal migration abroad, raids were underway to apprehend other accomplices of the suspect, spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Lahore Sheikhupura Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

16 minutes ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

33 minutes ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

36 minutes ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

41 minutes ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

14 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

14 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

14 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan