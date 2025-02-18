Open Menu

FIA Arrests Human Trafficker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

FIA arrests human trafficker

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle, Bahawalpur, continued a

crackdown against human traffickers and arrested an accused here on Tuesday.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused was identified as Tanveer Hussain

during a raid in Haroonabad, Bahawalpur.

The accused was operating an illegal travel agency and had been deceiving people by

promising overseas employment opportunities.

