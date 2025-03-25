FIA arrests human trafficker

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a human trafficker.

According to FIA spokesman, the FIA Faisalabad Zone conducted an operation

and arrested Muhammad Akram from Sahianwala Interchange.

The accused is reportedly a part of an international network engaged in smuggling people

through unlawful means.

The FIA Peshawar Zone had also registered multiple cases against the accused.

During the raid, the FIA officials recovered four passports and a mobile phone from the

possession of the accused.