FIA Arrests Human Trafficker, 51 Fake Visas, 12 Work Permits Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 10:00 PM

FIA arrests human trafficker, 51 fake visas, 12 work permits recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) FIA Faisalabad has arrested a notorious human trafficker and recovered 51 fake visas, 12 work permits and 14 copies of passports from his possession.

FIA spokesman said here on Friday that FIA team conducted raid on Railway Road Sahiwal and apprehended a suspect Shehbaz Noor who was running an unregistered travel agency under the name "Bisms International". The accused had been deceiving innocent citizens by promising overseas jobs and extorting millions of rupees from them.

He said that Shehbaz Noor was involved in defrauding people by offering fake employment opportunities in UK, New Zealand, Australia and other European countries.

He had allegedly taken Rs.7 million from a family for immigration to UK.

During raid, FIA authorities recovered 12 fake visas for Schengen countries, 8 visas for Fiji, 12 visas for New Zealand, 9 visas for Albania and 3 bogus work permits for Norway.

The FIA also recovered mobile phones, a laptop and other evidence related to human trafficking. The preliminary investigations revealed that dozens of victims fell prey to Shehbaz Noor's visa scam and he was already wanted to the police in six fraud cases. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

