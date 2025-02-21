FIA arrests human trafficker involved in illegal immigration via sea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested a suspect involved in illegally sending citizens abroad via sea routes.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the suspect, Muhammad Qasim alias Umar Khan, was arrested in Mandi Bahauddin

The spokesperson said the suspect, along with his accomplices, attempted to illegally send a citizen to Spain. The victim was first sent to Mauritania on a visit visa, after which the smugglers tried to smuggle him to Spain via boat. However, the victim refused to travel by sea and returned to Pakistan.

The spokesperson added that the suspects had allegedly extorted Rs 4.9 million from the victim’s family in exchange for facilitating his illegal migration. A case was registered against the arrested suspect and further investigations were underway.

FIA Director Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar said that the agency has intensified operations against human trafficking networks. He reaffirmed that a zero-tolerance policy was being enforced to combat the crime.

"Those playing with innocent lives will be brought to justice,” he asserted.