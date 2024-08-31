FIA arrests IESCO audit officials, recovers Rs 14.75 mln bribe money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a major operation arrested the officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on accepting bribe from the field officers and recovered Rs 14.75 million from them.

The arrested persons included Audit Office Zeeshan Ali, Assistant Audit Officer Nazar Hussain, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Jahangir Ahmed and Saqib Sagheer, said a press release issued here.

The officials were deputed by the Deputy Director Procurement and Coordination Lahore Office to carry out the audit of IESCO Operation Jhelum Circle and Regional Manager Transformer Workshop Islamabad.

The FIA team arrested the accused from GT Road, Gujar Khan and recovered the bribe money from them.

According to initial investigation, the accused received the said amount from the officials posted in the field.

The Anti-corruption Circle Islamabad has registered a case against the accused and more arrests are expected on identification of the arrested persons.