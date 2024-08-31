FIA Arrests IESCO Audit Officials, Recovers Rs 14.75 Mln Bribe Money
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a major operation arrested the officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on accepting bribe from the field officers and recovered Rs 14.75 million from them.
The arrested persons included Audit Office Zeeshan Ali, Assistant Audit Officer Nazar Hussain, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Jahangir Ahmed and Saqib Sagheer, said a press release issued here.
The officials were deputed by the Deputy Director Procurement and Coordination Lahore Office to carry out the audit of IESCO Operation Jhelum Circle and Regional Manager Transformer Workshop Islamabad.
The FIA team arrested the accused from GT Road, Gujar Khan and recovered the bribe money from them.
According to initial investigation, the accused received the said amount from the officials posted in the field.
The Anti-corruption Circle Islamabad has registered a case against the accused and more arrests are expected on identification of the arrested persons.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi finalized2 minutes ago
-
HCC organises certificate distribution ceremony at PU2 minutes ago
-
DC prepares new plan for enhancing water supply reservoirs capacity2 minutes ago
-
Conference on ‘Focus on Values in Public Sector Services’ held2 minutes ago
-
Teacher tortured by landlords in school2 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives rain12 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Bahawalpur Road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 4.2m fine imposed on shopkeepers22 minutes ago
-
RDA seals six illegal shops in National Market22 minutes ago
-
Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ lies at about 200km southwest of Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Price control task force chairperson visits Multan22 minutes ago