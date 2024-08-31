Open Menu

FIA Arrests IESCO Audit Officials, Recovers Rs 14.75 Mln Bribe Money

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FIA arrests IESCO audit officials, recovers Rs 14.75 mln bribe money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a major operation arrested the officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on accepting bribe from the field officers and recovered Rs 14.75 million from them.

The arrested persons included Audit Office Zeeshan Ali, Assistant Audit Officer Nazar Hussain, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Jahangir Ahmed and Saqib Sagheer, said a press release issued here.

The officials were deputed by the Deputy Director Procurement and Coordination Lahore Office to carry out the audit of IESCO Operation Jhelum Circle and Regional Manager Transformer Workshop Islamabad.

The FIA team arrested the accused from GT Road, Gujar Khan and recovered the bribe money from them.

According to initial investigation, the accused received the said amount from the officials posted in the field.

The Anti-corruption Circle Islamabad has registered a case against the accused and more arrests are expected on identification of the arrested persons.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Road Circle Jhelum Gujar Khan Money Federal Investigation Agency From Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 hour ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 hour ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 hour ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

4 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

18 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

18 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

18 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

18 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan