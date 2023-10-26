FIA arrests illegal money exchangers, human traffickers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested three illegal money exchangers and recovered local and foreign currencies from their possession.

According to the spokesman of FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone, three accused of Hawala Hundi identified as Umar, Shiraz and Jalal Ahmad were arrested from Swat and Abbottabad during a grand operation.

During the first action of FIA, initiated by the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar, three accused were arrested and Rs 3.5million, 2900 USD, 1000 Japanese Yen, 100 Pounds, 50000 Saudi Riyal and 1800 UAE Dirham were recovered from them.

The accused were running an illegal money exchange business and did not provide a satisfactory reason for the amount.

The second action was initiated by Composite Circle in Abbottabad where two accused involved in human trafficking were taken into custody. The accused had deprived many people of their hard-earned money in the name of providing them jobs in European countries.

The FIA spokesman said the accused had collected around Rs 5.2 million from people and then went into hiding. The FIA has started legal proceedings against the arrested accused.