FIA arrests international gang of looters

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested four members including two foreigners of an international gang involved in looting the citizens through online fraud in Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

On getting information, the FIA constituted a special team of its Cyber Crimes Wing and arrested the four members of the gang, including two Nigerian nationals who were depriving the educated people from their hard earned money through fraudulent messages and posts on WhatsApp and E.Mails.

Cases were registered against the accused under relevant law.