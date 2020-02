FIA arrests international human trafficking gang member in Gujrat

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested international human trafficking gang member in Gujarat.According to Additional Director FIA Abdul Hafeez that accused Rashid Husnain name was included in interior ministry red book while accused was wanted to FIA in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala

Gujarat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested international human trafficking gang member in Gujarat.According to Additional Director FIA Abdul Hafeez that accused Rashid Husnain name was included in interior ministry red book while accused was wanted to FIA in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

According to sources accused had set up human trafficking network in 2004 while accused has sent many persons illegally to Italy, Europe and Younan.