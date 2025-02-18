Open Menu

FIA Arrests Key Member Of Chinioti Gang Involved In Human Trafficking

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM

FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad has arrested a key member of the notorious Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad has arrested a key member of the notorious Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking.

According to a spokesman of the agency, the FIA Composite Circle Faisalabad conducted an operation and apprehended Zaheer Butt from Gujranwala. The accused belonged to Chinioti gang who was accused of defrauding innocent citizens by promising to send them to Europe and extorting millions of rupees in the process.

Earlier, FIA had arrested seven members of this gang while 3 members are still at large and they would also be nabbed shortly, spokesman added.

He further said that two gang members are operating from abroad and the FIA is working with Interpol to ensure their capture.

The initial investigations revealed that the gang extorted over Rs.40 million from 31 victims by promising for their illegal travel to Europe. The accused were also involved in providing fake documents to their clients before vanishing after collecting large sums of money.

Several affected individuals had already recorded their statements against the gang whereas the FIA has formed special raiding teams which are using latest technology to trace whereabouts of remaining accused of this gang, he added.

