FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit cards

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made a significant breakthrough in Faisalabad by arresting a key member of an organised gang involved in large-scale financial fraud and the raid was conducted by the FIA Islamabad and Composite Circle Faisalabad, targeted a group that was allegedly making duplicate debit and ATM cards to steal money from bank accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made a significant breakthrough in Faisalabad by arresting a key member of an organised gang involved in large-scale financial fraud and the raid was conducted by the FIA Islamabad and Composite Circle Faisalabad, targeted a group that was allegedly making duplicate debit and ATM cards to steal money from bank accounts.

The suspect, identified as Atif Shahzad, was apprehended during a raid in Faisalabad, and caught red-handed while withdrawing money from an ATM using a duplicate card. The authorities recovered 64 debit cards of various banks, along with two ATM cards and a mobile phone from his possession. Accused Shahzad was reportedly part of a larger group that included bank employees, officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and employees of courier companies.

According to the FIA, the gang operated by acquiring the personal data of bank customers through their connections within banks and other institutions. They obtained crucial information, such as account balances, signatures, biometric details, and ATM cards, which they used to make duplicate cards.

The group would then use these fake cards to withdraw money from customers' accounts.

The arrested accused Shahzad was responsible for daily withdrawals of large sums of money, which he handed over to Abdul Razak, the suspected ringleader of the operation. Over time, the gang reportedly siphoned off millions of rupees from unsuspecting customers' bank accounts.

The FIA launched the operation based on secret information. After monitoring Shahzad's activities, the agency caught him red handed while withdrawing the cash. The authorities believe that the gang had a network of associates who assisted in providing personal information to create the duplicate cards. The investigation is ongoing, and police teams have been formed to apprehend other members of the gang.

Speaking to APP on Monday, an FIA spokesperson confirmed that all efforts are being made to track down the remaining suspects. The agency is currently investigating the extent of the gang's operations and how deep their connections go within banking and other institutions.

This arrest marked a major step in the FIA's ongoing efforts to combat financial fraud in the country.