FIA Arrests Key Member Of Financial Fraud Gang, Recovers 64 Duplicate Debit Cards
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 10:29 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made a significant breakthrough in Faisalabad by arresting a key member of an organised gang involved in large-scale financial fraud and the raid was conducted by the FIA Islamabad and Composite Circle Faisalabad, targeted a group that was allegedly making duplicate debit and ATM cards to steal money from bank accounts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made a significant breakthrough in Faisalabad by arresting a key member of an organised gang involved in large-scale financial fraud and the raid was conducted by the FIA Islamabad and Composite Circle Faisalabad, targeted a group that was allegedly making duplicate debit and ATM cards to steal money from bank accounts.
The suspect, identified as Atif Shahzad, was apprehended during a raid in Faisalabad, and caught red-handed while withdrawing money from an ATM using a duplicate card. The authorities recovered 64 debit cards of various banks, along with two ATM cards and a mobile phone from his possession. Accused Shahzad was reportedly part of a larger group that included bank employees, officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and employees of courier companies.
According to the FIA, the gang operated by acquiring the personal data of bank customers through their connections within banks and other institutions. They obtained crucial information, such as account balances, signatures, biometric details, and ATM cards, which they used to make duplicate cards.
The group would then use these fake cards to withdraw money from customers' accounts.
The arrested accused Shahzad was responsible for daily withdrawals of large sums of money, which he handed over to Abdul Razak, the suspected ringleader of the operation. Over time, the gang reportedly siphoned off millions of rupees from unsuspecting customers' bank accounts.
The FIA launched the operation based on secret information. After monitoring Shahzad's activities, the agency caught him red handed while withdrawing the cash. The authorities believe that the gang had a network of associates who assisted in providing personal information to create the duplicate cards. The investigation is ongoing, and police teams have been formed to apprehend other members of the gang.
Speaking to APP on Monday, an FIA spokesperson confirmed that all efforts are being made to track down the remaining suspects. The agency is currently investigating the extent of the gang's operations and how deep their connections go within banking and other institutions.
This arrest marked a major step in the FIA's ongoing efforts to combat financial fraud in the country.
Recent Stories
Two held for decanting LPG
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators
Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..
Mental health important as physical health: PU VC
PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan
LESCO collects over Rs 8.01m from 315 defaulters in 24 hours
Plan of breaking partnership properly executed: Potts
Under-training ASPs delegation visit to CPO Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held for decanting LPG13 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators1 minute ago
-
Health adviser visits UNICEF Office Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO2 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card2 hours ago
-
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues2 hours ago
-
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial Disaster Management ..2 hours ago
-
Mental health important as physical health: PU VC2 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan2 hours ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.01m from 315 defaulters in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
Under-training ASPs delegation visit to CPO Islamabad2 hours ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit2 hours ago