UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Key Suspect Mian Tariq In Judge Video Scandal Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

FIA arrests key suspect Mian Tariq in judge video scandal case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the key suspect Mian Tariq allegedly nvolved in making video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the key suspect Mian Tariq allegedly nvolved in making video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.According to FIA, Mian Tariq was arrested by cyber crime wing of FIA Islamabad.Video has also been recovered from suspect's home whose forensic has been conducted.Mian Tariq was trying to flee to Dubai.Suspect was presented before court of judicial magistrate Shahista Kundi for physical remand.FIA prayed court for physical remand of the suspect.Court has handed over the suspect to FIA on two day physical remand.Mian Tariq was alleged of making an unethical video of Judge Arshad Malik.Judge Arshad Malik was also being blackmailed through this video.FIA has extended the scope of investigation after recovering video from Mian Tariq.

Further characters will come to fore after investigation from suspect.AC judge Arshad Malik has mentioned the name of Mian Tariq in his affidavit that he had submitted to the Islamabad High Court.It is vital to mention here that on July 6, PML-N leadership during a press conference aired an alleged video of AC judge Arshad Malik who handed down sentence to former PM Nawaz Sharif.It was said therein that Judge Arshad Malik was blackmailed for awarding sentence to Nawaz Sharif.On this basis Maryam Nawaz demanded that judge himself had admitted therefore, punishment awarded to Nawaz Sharif be set aside and he be released.But Arshad Malik through a press release denied these all allegations and declared the video fake, planted and false.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dubai Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency July Islamabad High Court All From Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Result Transmission System (RTS) not to be used in ..

8 minutes ago

Dialogue With Kiev on Held Persons First Step to R ..

8 minutes ago

Germany makes measles vaccination compulsory for c ..

8 minutes ago

EBM approves conducting two investigations, eight ..

8 minutes ago

Brexit Party Voters More Confident in UK Election ..

8 minutes ago

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourns online blas ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.