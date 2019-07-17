FIA arrests key suspect Mian Tariq in judge video scandal case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the key suspect Mian Tariq allegedly nvolved in making video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the key suspect Mian Tariq allegedly nvolved in making video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.According to FIA, Mian Tariq was arrested by cyber crime wing of FIA Islamabad.Video has also been recovered from suspect's home whose forensic has been conducted.Mian Tariq was trying to flee to Dubai.Suspect was presented before court of judicial magistrate Shahista Kundi for physical remand.FIA prayed court for physical remand of the suspect.Court has handed over the suspect to FIA on two day physical remand.Mian Tariq was alleged of making an unethical video of Judge Arshad Malik.Judge Arshad Malik was also being blackmailed through this video.FIA has extended the scope of investigation after recovering video from Mian Tariq.

Further characters will come to fore after investigation from suspect.AC judge Arshad Malik has mentioned the name of Mian Tariq in his affidavit that he had submitted to the Islamabad High Court.It is vital to mention here that on July 6, PML-N leadership during a press conference aired an alleged video of AC judge Arshad Malik who handed down sentence to former PM Nawaz Sharif.It was said therein that Judge Arshad Malik was blackmailed for awarding sentence to Nawaz Sharif.On this basis Maryam Nawaz demanded that judge himself had admitted therefore, punishment awarded to Nawaz Sharif be set aside and he be released.But Arshad Malik through a press release denied these all allegations and declared the video fake, planted and false.