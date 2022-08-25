FIA arrests lineman for bribery

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan team on Thursday caught red-handed a lineman taking bribe, during a successful raid at Mepco subdivision Tulamba in Khanewal district and recovered Rs 30,000 from his possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan team on Thursday caught red-handed a lineman taking bribe, during a successful raid at Mepco subdivision Tulamba in Khanewal district and recovered Rs 30,000 from his possession.

The raid was conducted on the direction of deputy director FIA Multan Circle after complainant Tahir reported that the lineman was demanding Rs 30,000 for connection of tube-well.

The team, accompanied by Magistrate Shoukat Ali, Sub-inspector Muhammad Khalid Meo and ASI Muhammad Nawaz, arrested the accused Muhammad Aslam.