UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Lineman For Bribery

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 09:21 PM

FIA arrests lineman for bribery

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan team on Thursday caught red-handed a lineman taking bribe, during a successful raid at Mepco subdivision Tulamba in Khanewal district and recovered Rs 30,000 from his possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan team on Thursday caught red-handed a lineman taking bribe, during a successful raid at Mepco subdivision Tulamba in Khanewal district and recovered Rs 30,000 from his possession.

The raid was conducted on the direction of deputy director FIA Multan Circle after complainant Tahir reported that the lineman was demanding Rs 30,000 for connection of tube-well.

The team, accompanied by Magistrate Shoukat Ali, Sub-inspector Muhammad Khalid Meo and ASI Muhammad Nawaz, arrested the accused Muhammad Aslam.

Related Topics

Multan Circle Khanewal Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister announces replication of `Drug Free ..

Chief Minister announces replication of `Drug Free Peshawar' drive in other dist ..

40 seconds ago
 Supreme Court set aside Manzoor Wassan's disqualif ..

Supreme Court set aside Manzoor Wassan's disqualification to contest elections

42 seconds ago
 Angolan president leads in poll results

Angolan president leads in poll results

45 seconds ago
 MEPCO faces Rs 440m electrical installation's loss ..

MEPCO faces Rs 440m electrical installation's loss due to heavy rains, flood

46 seconds ago
 Sindh govt inks MoUs with Tech Valley, Google

Sindh govt inks MoUs with Tech Valley, Google

6 minutes ago
 Minister visits city areas to review rain water dr ..

Minister visits city areas to review rain water drainage process

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.