FIA Arrests Lineman On The Charges Of Taking Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

FIA arrests lineman on the charges of taking bribe

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur has arrested a lineman on the charges of taking bribe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur has arrested a lineman on the charges of taking bribe.

According to FIA spokesman, Muammad Amir had complained that Muhammad Saleem working as lineman at Satellite Town Sub-Division, MEPCO Bahawalpur was demanding Rs 10,000 as bribe for meter installation.

FIA Bahawalpur under the supervision of Senior Civil Judge Bahawalpur conducted a raid and arrested the accused along with the bribe amount.

A case had been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

