FIA Arrests Major Sugar Market Broker Involved In Artificial Price Hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

FIA arrests major sugar market broker involved in artificial price hike

Federal Investigation Agency Thursday arrested a major sugar market broker involved in artificial hike in sugar prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency Thursday arrested a major sugar market broker involved in artificial hike in sugar prices.

The Anti-Corruption Circle of premier investigation body apprehended Haji Zameer Ahmed, proprietor of Master Corporation, according to spokesperson for the Agency.

The accused was allegedly an active member of the WhatsApp group "Sugar Merchant".

He along with the owners of sugar mills in Punjab, Sindh and other brokers, used to create artificial hike in sugar prices.

A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

