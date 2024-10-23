FIA arrests man for defrauding people

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle arrested a suspect on Wednesday for defrauding people.

According to the FIA , a suspect, identified as Muhammad Waseem, was arrested during a raid at Jalalpur Pirwala for taking Rs 650,000 from a citizen, promising a job in Saudi Arabia. However, later, he failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding. Further investigation was under way.