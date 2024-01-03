Open Menu

FIA Arrests Man For Fraud

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man from Okara for getting money from a man on the promise of sending him abroad.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle took action against Asif Gul for deceiving a man with false promise of employment in the United Kingdom (UK) and receiving Rs 2.

49 million from him.

Earlier, the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle had filed a case against the accused in Lahore who had gone into hiding after getting money.

Upon his arrest, a thorough investigation has been launched.

