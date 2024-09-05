FIA Arrests Man For Fraud
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man allegedly involved in a fraud.
According to officials, the FIA Multan, in a recent operation, arrested a wanted alleged criminal, Shahid Rasool, a resident of Mohalla Ghareebabad, Abdul Hakim.
The accused had extorted Rs 400,000 from the complainant on the pretext of sending for his son to Oman. However, he neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisal Karim Kundi urges graduates to lead Pakistan’s development at Hazara University convocation2 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's contempt case on Sept 132 minutes ago
-
Revamping hospitals top priority, says health minister2 minutes ago
-
SHOs City Jaranwala, FIEDMC suspended2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits family of martyred Captain Qureshi2 minutes ago
-
Hina Butt visits Nishtar Hodpital to inquire after acid, assault victims12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to finalize arrangements regarding polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Minister praises Punjab Emergency Services' outstanding work12 minutes ago
-
No case of new Mpox variant reported in Pakistan; Azam Tarar12 minutes ago
-
Planners, facilitators of May 9 riots to face punishment: Asif12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at IUB in connection with Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
Kundi visits Saleem Haider Khan to offer condolences12 minutes ago