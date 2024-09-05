FIA arrests man for fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man allegedly involved in a fraud.

According to officials, the FIA Multan, in a recent operation, arrested a wanted alleged criminal, Shahid Rasool, a resident of Mohalla Ghareebabad, Abdul Hakim.

The accused had extorted Rs 400,000 from the complainant on the pretext of sending for his son to Oman. However, he neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.

Further investigation was under way.