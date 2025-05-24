Open Menu

FIA Arrests Man For Human Trafficking And Visa Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Zone on Saturday arrested a man involved in human trafficking and visa fraud.

The suspect, identified as Umar Irfan, was arrested during a raid in Sahiwal.

According to the FIA, he had been wanted since 2018 for scamming people by promising jobs abroad.

He allegedly took over Rs. 1.1 million from innocent citizens by offering fake overseas employment and demanding illegal payments.

The FIA has started an investigation, and a spokesperson confirmed that action against such criminals will continue.

