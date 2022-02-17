FIA arrests man involved in child pornography

Cyber Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Quetta on Thursday arrested an accused Syed Hafiz Ahmed Jan Shah, r/o Satellite Town Quetta on the charges of child pornography

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Cyber Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Quetta on Thursday arrested an accused Syed Hafiz Ahmed Jan Shah, r/o Satellite Town Quetta on the charges of child pornography.

FIA Cyber crime Wing Balochistan said that accused was involved in possession of huge volume of child pornographic content stored in Google Photos cloud storage.

Digital equipment was properly seized and sent to Digital Forensics Lab for detailed analysis.

The action was taken upon the report of NCMEC National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.Further investigation is underway.