UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Man Involved In Child Pornography

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 09:20 PM

FIA arrests man involved in child pornography

Cyber Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Quetta on Thursday arrested an accused Syed Hafiz Ahmed Jan Shah, r/o Satellite Town Quetta on the charges of child pornography

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Cyber Crime Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Quetta on Thursday arrested an accused Syed Hafiz Ahmed Jan Shah, r/o Satellite Town Quetta on the charges of child pornography.

FIA Cyber crime Wing Balochistan said that accused was involved in possession of huge volume of child pornographic content stored in Google Photos cloud storage.

Digital equipment was properly seized and sent to Digital Forensics Lab for detailed analysis.

The action was taken upon the report of NCMEC National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Google Circle Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

SAFRON body discusses ongoing problems of Ex-Fata

SAFRON body discusses ongoing problems of Ex-Fata

1 minute ago
 NHA witnesses 128% increase in income during last ..

NHA witnesses 128% increase in income during last three years: Murad

1 minute ago
 Blinken, Estonian Minister Talk US Force Posture C ..

Blinken, Estonian Minister Talk US Force Posture Changes to Fortify NATO's Easte ..

1 minute ago
 EU Parliament Endorses Stricter Rules to Protect W ..

EU Parliament Endorses Stricter Rules to Protect Workers From Hazardous Substanc ..

1 minute ago
 US 'candy bomber' pilot dead at 101

US 'candy bomber' pilot dead at 101

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Global Document on Security Guarant ..

Zelenskyy Says Global Document on Security Guarantees for Ukraine Necessary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>