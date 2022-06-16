FIA arrests man involved in child pornography

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Thursday arrested a man involved in child pornography

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Thursday arrested a man involved in child pornography.

According to a handout, FIA Quetta received a complaint that accused Ghulam Mustafa was sharing pornography content on the social media platform.

The initial investigation confirmed the allegation as the mobile phone seized by the FIA after forensic report confirmed that it contained the illegal content.

FIA arrested the accused and started investigation.