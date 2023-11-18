Open Menu

FIA Arrests Man Involved In Human Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 09:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Quetta, on Saturday arrested a man involved in human trafficking.

FIA spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a raid was carried out and a man namely Shahzad Hussain, a key human trafficker, was arrested.

The accused was operating an unregistered agency named All Haroon travel on Dr Bano Road, Quetta.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that he was involved in obtaining passports illegally from unlicensed citizens, falsely promising overseas employment.

Numerous passports were recovered during the raid, the FIA spokesman further said, adding that he extorted significant amounts of money from citizens under the guise of facilitating employment opportunities in the UAE and the UK.

A case has been registered against him and further probe is underway.

APP/ask.

