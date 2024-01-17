FIA Arrests Man Over Fraud
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) In an operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man on Wednesday for receiving money from a man on the pretext of sending him abroad in Mian Channu town of Khanewal district.
A spokesperson for the agency said that an FIA team arrested accused Hafiz Tausiq Haider for receiving over Rs 8.7 million from a local for sending him to Canada for employment. However, later he neither sent him abroad not returned his money.
