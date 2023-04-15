FIA arrests man over harassing girls online

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Cyber Crime Circle of FIA Quetta on Saturday arrested the accused Mian Muhammad for harassing girls online.

Cyber Crime Circle arrested the accused from Quetta using modern resources. The mobile of the accused was seized and sent for forensics, it further said.

A case was registered against the accused under PICA Act. The case is under investigation.