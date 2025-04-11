FIA arrests man over human trafficking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested a man over his involvement in human trafficking and visa fraud, here on Friday .

The accused, identified as Johar Mehmood, was arrested in a raid, conducted in Bahawalpur.

According to the FIA officials, the accused allegedly took Rs. 300,000 from a man on the pretext of sending him abroad. However, later he failed to fulfill his commitment and went into hiding when he demanded return of the amount. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.