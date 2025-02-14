FIA arrests man over human-trafficking charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle on Friday arrested a man allegedly involving in human trafficking.

The suspect identified as Muhammad Sajjad Hussain was arrested during a raid.

According to FIA officials, the suspect allegedly took Rs. 4 million from a man on the promise of sending him to Ireland. Later he failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding. Further investigation is ongoing with arrested suspect.