FIA Arrests Man Over Human-trafficking Charge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle on Friday arrested a man allegedly involving in human trafficking.
The suspect identified as Muhammad Sajjad Hussain was arrested during a raid.
According to FIA officials, the suspect allegedly took Rs. 4 million from a man on the promise of sending him to Ireland. Later he failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding. Further investigation is ongoing with arrested suspect.
