UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests MEPCO Lineman For Taking Bribe

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

FIA arrests MEPCO lineman for taking bribe

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested MEPCO assistant lineman on charges of taking bribe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested MEPCO assistant lineman on charges of taking bribe.

According to official sources, FIA team on a tip off raided and arrested Rashid, assistant lineman MEPCO Pak Gate subdivision. The team has also recovered bribe money of Rs 25,000 from the arrested employee. A case was registered against the accused and further legal action will be taken against him.

Related Topics

Rashid Money Federal Investigation Agency From MEPCO Employment

Recent Stories

Women University Swabi start online educational ac ..

Women University Swabi start online educational activities

5 minutes ago
 French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

French rail giant Alstom to hire 7,500 worldwide

5 minutes ago
 JKNF pays homage to Gawkadal martyrs, urges world ..

JKNF pays homage to Gawkadal martyrs, urges world to hold India accountable for ..

5 minutes ago
 Three children of family burnt to death

Three children of family burnt to death

5 minutes ago
 Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new pres ..

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

11 minutes ago
 A Sneak-Peek into vivo’s Next Y Series Smartphon ..

A Sneak-Peek into vivo’s Next Y Series Smartphone — vivo Y15s

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.