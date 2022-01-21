FIA arrests MEPCO lineman for taking bribe

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested MEPCO assistant lineman on charges of taking bribe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested MEPCO assistant lineman on charges of taking bribe.

According to official sources, FIA team on a tip off raided and arrested Rashid, assistant lineman MEPCO Pak Gate subdivision. The team has also recovered bribe money of Rs 25,000 from the arrested employee. A case was registered against the accused and further legal action will be taken against him.