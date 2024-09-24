FIA Arrests Mepco Official For Bribe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In an ongoing crackdown against corruption, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle, Multan, has arrested a Mepco assistant Lineman, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.
The arrested employee, identified as Saifullah, was apprehended under the supervision of a Special Judicial Magistrate.
According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused had demanded a bribe in exchange for providing an electricity connection.
Saifullah was arrested while accepting the bribe. Following his arrest, an investigation has been initiated to further probe the extent of his involvement in corrupt activities. The FIA reaffirmed its commitment to fighting against corruption and bringing those involved to justice.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adivsor holds Khuli Katcheri1 minute ago
-
UE VC assumes office1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of projects under Human Capital Investment Project1 minute ago
-
Polio awareness campaign launched in Abbottabad, 231,000 children to be vaccinated1 minute ago
-
Chinese university delegation visits PDMA office2 minutes ago
-
13 arrested with drugs, arms2 minutes ago
-
54 police officials promoted12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah15 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Naat organized at female campus of IIUI22 minutes ago
-
Special squad establishes to check overloading in rural areas of Rawalpindi22 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident31 minutes ago
-
Pak-South Korea shares common heritage of Buddhism; Speakers31 minutes ago