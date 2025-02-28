Open Menu

FIA Arrests Mepco Official For Bribe

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

FIA arrests Mepco official for bribe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested a Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) employee involved in bribery here on Friday .

According to officials, the arrested employee is identified as Hasan Nawaz, a lineman in Mepco Sub-Division Sikandarabad.

The accused was caught red-handed taking a bribe from a man. The accused allegedly took Rs 27,000 bribe from a man in exchange for an illegal favour. A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

