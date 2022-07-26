FIA arrests Mepco official for getting bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :An official of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) was caught red handed by FIA team here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, following application by a citizen, FIA team raided and recovered bribed amount from an official of Mepco namely Muhammad Imran. Line man Muhammad Imran demanded bribe from the citizen. The raiding team recovered the amount and also arrested him.