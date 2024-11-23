Open Menu

FIA Arrests MEPCO Official Over Bribery

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

FIA arrests MEPCO official over bribery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested a MEPCO employee involved in bribery, here on Saturday.

According to FIA officials, the arrested employee was identified as Murid Ghazi, a commercial assistant at the MEPCO Revenue Office in Kabirwala.

The accused was caught red-handed accepting bribe from a citizen in the presence of a judicial magistrate.

The accused allegedly took Rs. 100,000 bribe from a citizen for administrative officer position job. Further investigations revealed that the suspect, along with accomplices, had previously extorted over Rs. 3.5 million through fraudulent activities. A case was registered and further investigation was underway.

