FIA Arrests MEPCO Official Over Bribery
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan arrested a MEPCO employee involved in bribery, here on Saturday.
According to FIA officials, the arrested employee was identified as Murid Ghazi, a commercial assistant at the MEPCO Revenue Office in Kabirwala.
The accused was caught red-handed accepting bribe from a citizen in the presence of a judicial magistrate.
The accused allegedly took Rs. 100,000 bribe from a citizen for administrative officer position job. Further investigations revealed that the suspect, along with accomplices, had previously extorted over Rs. 3.5 million through fraudulent activities. A case was registered and further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic management system in place at Juma Bazaar1 minute ago
-
Nasir Shah terms IDEAS-24 successful event, 82 agreements worth blns of rupees signed22 minutes ago
-
Youngster hir to death by tractor-trolley42 minutes ago
-
Women's inter-collegiate athletics competitions held42 minutes ago
-
Police recover 29 stolen bikes, 9 valuable phones52 minutes ago
-
7 people injured in road mishap52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi contacts PTI Chairman on IHC's orders52 minutes ago
-
Indian troops granted impunity to commit killings, other atrocities in IIOJK: Hurriyat parties52 minutes ago
-
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Police Lines ahead of high-profile Belarus delegation visit2 hours ago
-
Fans, media pay heartfelt tributes to Waheed Murad on his 41st death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Fatima Khan criticizes Bushra Bibi's video remarks as 'diplomatic blunder'2 hours ago