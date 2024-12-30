FIA Arrests Nine More Suspects Linked To Greek Boat Tragedy
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone has successfully apprehended nine individuals involved in human trafficking during raids in Gujranwala and Gujrat.
The FIA spokesperson told media on Monday that those arrested include Muhammad Shafique, Azmat Ali, Khizer Hayat, Mirza Sikandar, Muhammad Nawaz, Shahid Amin, Shehzad Yusuf, Zafar Iqbal, and Asad Abbas.
The spokesperson also highlighted the arrest of Zafar Iqbal, a notorious agent apprehended in Mandi Bahauddin, who was involved in the abduction of children and trafficking them abroad. Shahzad Yusuf was taken into custody in Khariyan. He is implicated in the Libya boat incident and is a member of an international human trafficking network. Yusuf allegedly extorted 2.3 million rupees from a victim, promising employment in Italy.
Additionally, Muhammad Shafiq and Khizer Hayat were found to have extorted 4 million rupees each from victims, promising them safe passage to Libya.
Azmat Ali was reported to have extorted 5 million rupees from a citizen by falsely offering employment in Libya. Mirza Sikandar received 5 million rupees to send two sons of a complainant to Europe for work, while Muhammad Nawaz took over 1 million rupees for trafficking a person to Cambodia.
The spokesperson added that Shahid Amin received 1.7 million rupees, while Asad Abbas received 2 million rupees from victims. A significant amount of money was also recovered from their possession during the operation.
Director of Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar emphasized that all available resources are being deployed to apprehend the remaining perpetrators. "No one will be allowed to endanger the lives of innocent individuals," he asserted.
