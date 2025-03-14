Open Menu

FIA Arrests Notorious Fugitive In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 08:20 PM

FIA arrests notorious fugitive in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continued its crackdown against human traffickers and successfully arrested a notorious fugitive involved in a visa fraud in Lahore.

A spokesperson for the FIA said, the accused, identified as Umar Tariq, was involved in defrauding innocent citizens through a visa scam. Tariq had promised to send them abroad, specifically to Canada, but failed to fulfill his promises, collecting large sums of money in return.

Tariq, who had been on the run since 2024, was a wanted criminal by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore. He managed to swindle a total of 35 million rupees from various victims.

After receiving the payments, Tariq went into hiding, but he was successfully apprehended during a raid in Lahore.

The FIA has launched a detailed investigation into the case, and the crackdown on human trafficking continues with full force.

FIA officials have reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards human trafficking. "The arrested accused will face severe punishment in accordance with the law," said Director FIA Sarfraz Khan Virk.

The ongoing efforts by the FIA reflect their dedication to ending human trafficking and ensuring justice for the victims, added Virk.

