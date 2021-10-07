UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests One For Harassing Woman With 'objectionable' Pictures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:29 PM

FIA arrests one for harassing woman with 'objectionable' pictures

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Peshawar has arrested an individual in response to a complaint of woman being harassed through "objectionable" pictures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Peshawar has arrested an individual in response to a complaint of woman being harassed through "objectionable" pictures.

According to FIA , the suspect was blackmailing the woman to meet her separately.

otherwise, he would upload her pictures on social media.

FIA Deputy Director Cyber ??Crime Wing Tahir Khan said that suspect was arrested when he came to meet the woman at her house.

A case was registered under Sections 20 (offenses against the dignity of a natural person), 21 (offenses against modesty) and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

Related Topics

Peshawar Social Media Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women 2016

Recent Stories

PCB comes under fire as it wishes happy birthday t ..

PCB comes under fire as it wishes happy birthday to Salman Butt

5 minutes ago
 FIA raids illegal travel agency

FIA raids illegal travel agency

16 seconds ago
 Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nob ..

Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Literature Prize

18 seconds ago
 Rain-triggered landslide kills 3 in China's Shaanx ..

Rain-triggered landslide kills 3 in China's Shaanxi

20 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago
 NATO, EU Working on Joint Declaration - Stoltenber ..

NATO, EU Working on Joint Declaration - Stoltenberg

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.