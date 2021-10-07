FIA arrests one for harassing woman with 'objectionable' pictures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Peshawar has arrested an individual in response to a complaint of woman being harassed through "objectionable" pictures.

According to FIA , the suspect was blackmailing the woman to meet her separately.

otherwise, he would upload her pictures on social media.

FIA Deputy Director Cyber ??Crime Wing Tahir Khan said that suspect was arrested when he came to meet the woman at her house.

A case was registered under Sections 20 (offenses against the dignity of a natural person), 21 (offenses against modesty) and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.