FIA Arrests Outlaw For Blackmailing, Harassing A Family

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

FIA arrests outlaw for blackmailing, harassing a family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for blackmailing and harassing a family.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Ali son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Liaqatpur was allegedly found involved in harassing a family.

The accused has objectionable data of the complainant's family, hailing from Multan.

An FIA team led by Muhammad Shoaib Riaz (Assistant Director) and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered the outlaw's android mobile phone.

