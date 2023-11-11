Open Menu

FIA Arrests Outlaw For Financial Scam

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FIA arrests outlaw for financial scam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (Multan) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for financial fraud from Islamabad, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Riaz Ali submitted an application with FIA Multan maintaining a financial scam of Rs 2.

2 million by alleged outlaw Amjid Hussain.

The FIA team led by Assistant Director Muhammad Ali Hashmi raided and managed to arrest an outlaw from Islamabad.

Investigation is underway, said the official sources.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Muhammad Ali Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

22 minutes ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

2 hours ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

15 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan