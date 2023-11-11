FIA arrests outlaw for financial scam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (Multan) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for financial fraud from Islamabad, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Riaz Ali submitted an application with FIA Multan maintaining a financial scam of Rs 2.

2 million by alleged outlaw Amjid Hussain.

The FIA team led by Assistant Director Muhammad Ali Hashmi raided and managed to arrest an outlaw from Islamabad.

Investigation is underway, said the official sources.