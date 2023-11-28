FIA arrests outlaw for harassing a girl

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing and blackmailing

a girl.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Shah Faisal Sajjad son of Sajjad Hussain, resident of Multan was allegedly found involved in harassment and blackmailing to complaint named S.

Nadeem daughter of Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Multan.

The accused has objectionable data of the complainant. An FIA team led by Muhammad Tariq Mehmood Sipra (Assistant Director) raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered the mobile phone from his possession.