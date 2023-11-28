Open Menu

FIA Arrests Outlaw For Harassing A Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FIA arrests outlaw for harassing a girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing and blackmailing

a girl.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Shah Faisal Sajjad son of Sajjad Hussain, resident of Multan was allegedly found involved in harassment and blackmailing to complaint named S.

Nadeem daughter of Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Multan.

The accused has objectionable data of the complainant. An FIA team led by Muhammad Tariq Mehmood Sipra (Assistant Director) raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered the mobile phone from his possession.

Related Topics

Multan Mobile Shah Faisal Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

3 minutes ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

8 minutes ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

20 minutes ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

27 minutes ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

37 minutes ago
 Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

14 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

14 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan