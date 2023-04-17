FIA arrests outlaw for harassing family

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a family here on Monday.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Ali Hassan son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Sultan Nagar, got obnoxious data of the complaint and later on started harassing and blackmailing through whatsapp.

FIA Team lead by ASI Zeeshan Khan and ASI Aammar raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered the outlaw's mobile phone.