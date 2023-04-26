FIA arrests outlaw for harassing family

Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a family, on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a family, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Danish Majeed son of Abdul Majeed, resident of Tehsil and District Dera Ghazi Khan, got obnoxious data from the complainant and later on started harassing and blackmailing through WhatsApp.

FIA Team led by SI Saeed Ahmed and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw.

The team also recovered the outlaw's mobile phone.