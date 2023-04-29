UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Outlaw For Harassing Girl

Published April 29, 2023

FIA arrests outlaw for harassing girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a family in the city.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Umair Abbas son of Ghulam Abbas, resident of Multan, was allegedly found involved in sexual harassment and blackmailing through WhatsApp and Instagram account.

The accused has objectionable pictures of the complainant's sister.

FIA Team led by SI Saeed Ahmed and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw.

The team also recovered the outlaw's mobile phone.

More Stories From Pakistan

