FIA arrests outlaw for harassing girl, her family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a woman and her family, during a successful raid.

According to official sources, the alleged outlaw namely Raies Khan son of Muhammad Siddique Khan, on promise of contracting marriage, took objectionable pictures of a girl (A).

He started harassing her and her family by sending objectionable pictures through social media.

The girl's elder sister submitted an application with FIA Cyber Crime wing Multan, seeking strict action against the outlaw.

The FIA officials, following instruction from Incharge Cyber Crime Wing Hassan Jaleel, made a successful raid and managed to arrest Raies Khan.

The team also recovered objectionable material from his possession. FIA also case got registered against the accused.