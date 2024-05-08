Open Menu

FIA Arrests Outlaw In Visa Fraud Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 08:45 PM

FIA arrests outlaw in visa fraud case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrest an alleged outlaw in visa fraud case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrest an alleged outlaw in visa fraud case.

According to official sources, the alleged outlaw is identified as Muhammad Tanzeem son of Muhammad Mubeen resident of Multan. The alleged outlaw had taken Rs 853,000 from two citizens and promised to offer them employment visas for Azerbaijan. He did not honour the pledge. Similarly, he did not return the amount.

