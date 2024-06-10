FIA arrests outlaw in visa scam

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw involved in visa scam, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw involved in visa scam, here on Monday.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw named Rafaqat Ali got Rs 339,000 from a citizen and promised him a visa for Dabae.

The alleged outlaw neither offered a visa nor returned the amount. FIA arrested the alleged outlaw and started an investigation.