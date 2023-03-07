FIA Arrests Outlaw On Charges Of Harassing A Family
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for sharing obnoxious material through social media and harassing a family, here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, a team of FIA comprised of SI Umar Rehman and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and arrested an alleged outlaw namely Sami Ullah s/o Feroz Din.
The team also seized his mobile phone. The alleged outlaw has deceitfully obtained data of a family and was harassing them through Whatsapp messages.