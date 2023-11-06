FIA arrests outlaw on harassment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a girl.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Ijaz Hashim son of Muhammad Hashim, resident of Lodhran was allegedly found involved in harassment and blackmailing to complaint named K.

Tariq, a resident of Bahawalpur.

The accused has objectionable data of the complainant. An FIA team led by Muhammad Tariq Mehmood Sipra (Assistant Director) and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw.

The team also recovered the outlaw's mobile phones.