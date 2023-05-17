UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Outlaw On Harassment, Blackmailing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023

FIA arrests outlaw on harassment, blackmailing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for harassing a woman.

According to official sources, an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Zeeshan son of Anwar Hussain, resident of Shah Rukn-e-Alam was allegedly found involved in harassment and blackmailing the woman through whatsapp.

The accused has objectionable pictures of the complainant Ms (N). FIA Team led by SI Saeed Ahmed and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw.

The team also recovered the outlaw's mobile phone.

