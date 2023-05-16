UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrests Outlaw On Sexual Harassment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for sexually harassing a girl

According to official sources, the accused namely Faisal Abbas son of Muhammad Aashique, resident of Chah Koraywala Multan, was allegedly found involved in sexual harassment and blackmailing through WhatsApp.

The victim had filed a complaint against the accused for having objectionable photos.

The FIA Team led by sub-inspector Saeed Ahmed along with assistant sub-Inspector Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw, recovering his mobile phone.

