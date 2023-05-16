FIA arrests outlaw on sexual harassment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for sexually harassing a girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for sexually harassing a girl.

According to official sources, the accused namely Faisal Abbas son of Muhammad Aashique, resident of Chah Koraywala Multan, was allegedly found involved in sexual harassment and blackmailing through WhatsApp.

The victim had filed a complaint against the accused for having objectionable photos.

The FIA Team led by sub-inspector Saeed Ahmed along with assistant sub-Inspector Zeeshan Khan raided and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw, recovering his mobile phone.